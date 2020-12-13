Several inches of snow have blanketed the northern region of Michigan, leaving travelers with a rather slippery commute on Saturday.
Driver Anna Todoroff says she's not taking any chances in this weather, especially during the first heavy snowfall.
"I've been going pretty slow because the roads are really bad, and I saw a lot of accidents yesterday, so there's a huge pile up," she said.
And some like Marilyn McKallon, have already had to be rescued.
"Probably twelve miles from this exit, a wrecker truck came and pulled me out," McKallon said.
But fortunately, the Michigan Department of Transportation's trucks have been out and about since early Saturday morning, working to clean up the roads.
Snowplow crews had their work cut out for them.
"This first snow, as is typical is really wet and heavy,” said James Lake, communications representative for MDOT’s North Region. “And even after it's bladed off the road, it's leaving some really slippery residue."
Lake is advising motorists to take it slow, in order to keep your tires from slipping on any icy conditions.
And other drivers like Neal Brewer say that's something they're making sure to prepare for.
"Proper tire inflation as well, just making sure you got all seasonal tires and just prepare for the weather," Brewer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.