Michigan State Police will join other local police agencies in Operation C.A.R.E. this weekend.
The effort puts extra patrols on the roads as a reminder to drivers to make safe choices.
“Don’t rely on luck,” said Col. Joe Gasper, MSP Director. “If you plan on celebrating, plan ahead by designating a sober driver or scheduling a ride on St. Patrick’s Day.
Troopers will start the added enforcement effort at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. I will run through 11:59 p.m.
“We want the roads safe for everyone using them,” said Gasper, adding the safety initiative aims to reduce the number of highway fatalities.
Police will be watching for not only impaired driving, but aggressive driving and failure to use safety belts.
