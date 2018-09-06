Drought Monitor improves after much needed rain soaks Mid-Michigan

The day has arrived, the latest drought monitor has been released. We all have been hoping for some relief and good news it has improved across central and western portions of the state!
Check it out here:
Impacts of moderate drought include: Damage to crops, pastures Streams, reservoirs, or wells low Some water shortages developing or imminent Voluntary water-use restrictions requestedImpacts of abnormally dry conditions include: Going into drought: Short-term dryness slowing planting/growth of crops, pastures Coming out of drought: Lingering water deficits Pastures or crops not fully recovered For perspective, the Drought Monitor gives a big picture look at the dry conditions around the United States. It may not accurately show smaller, more localized conditions for a certain area (example: towns that may have seen multiple downpours over the course of the last week).
The US Drought Monitor is produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the US Department of Agriculture, and the National Mitigation Center. It's released every Thursday morning around 8:30 AM.
We still need the rain here in Mid-Michigan. Check out the next chance for rain here.
