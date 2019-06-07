A northern Michigan man was arrested after his home searched and drugs were found.
Devin Grundy’s Petoskey apartment was searched by the Straits Area Narcotics Team on Monday after an investigation into distribution of cocaine and ecstasy.
Investigators found more than 100 grams of cocaine, LSD, psilocybin mushroom and more than $5,700 in cash.
Two suspects left the apartment and were stopped a short distance away, investigators said.
A loaded handgun and more money were found in the vehicle, according to investigators.
Grundy was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams on cocaine, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of delivery of MDMA/Ecstasy, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of maintaining a drug house and three counts of felony firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
