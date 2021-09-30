A large amount of drugs were seized and a suspect was arrested following a narcotics investigation in Flint.
About 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, investigators with the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG), with assistance from state police, were attempting to arrest an individual at a residence in Flint.
The suspect got into a vehicle and attempted to leave the scene, state police said, adding the suspect nearly struck several investigators who were on foot before crashing into a MSP patrol car.
A vehicle pursuit initiated and continued through the city of Flint onto westbound I-69. It concluded near M-71 in Shiawassee County.
Police utilized tire deflating stop-sticks as well as a rolling roadblock to safely end the pursuit, police said.
No one was injured.
The suspect was lodged at the Flint City Jail on multiple felony charges, and a large amount of narcotics were recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
