Dry shampoo is the latest trend in hair products, saving on time styling hair.
Whether a spray or powder, it's helping solve those hair washing woes.
“People love dry shampoo because it is a time saver,” said Angelo Ortega, a salon owner.
Although the product seems like a quick fix to washing your hair, you could do more damage with over using regular shampoo.
"Actually dry shampoo is not really a shampoo, it's a hair product that absorbs oil and adds volume and controls and takes care of odor," said Dr. Bishr Aldabagh.
Dr. Aldabagh has been practicing dermatology for seven years. He said although dry shampoo helps extend the period of time between washes, too much use can harm your scalp.
“Over use of it will actually cause plugging, and extra residue which is unhealthy. It can create bacterial build-up, it can create bacterial infections, folliculitis is what we call it. So, you can have unhealthy growth of that, you can also have an over-growth of fungi, so you could have a condition called seborrheic dermatitis, a condition exacerbated or caused by the dry-shampooing,” Aldabagh said.
Aldabagh said that the problem isn’t with the products themselves, but when you start replacing physical hair-washing with the dry-shampoo altogether, that is when the issues will be noticeable.
“They don’t really cause hair-loss, but they can cause hair breakage, you could have brittle hair if you overuse it,” Aldabagh said.
Ortega said that it’s all about balance.
“You should be shampooing your hair at least twice a week and the dry shampoo only twice a week, it’s just a refresher, it’s not meant to cleanse the hair, it’s just going to give you the extra day that you need,” Ortega said.
