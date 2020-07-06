The current heat wave continues to bake Mid-Michigan.
If mother nature doesn’t provide some rain soon, another disaster may be surfacing.
This prolonged stretch of hot and dry weather is creating concern about crops and fields.
“The heat and the dryness is starting to become a concern,” said Paul Knoerr, owner of Spartan Acres.
Concern over the weather is growing faster for farmers than their crops. The First Warn 5 Forecast is calling for high amounts of heat and low chances of rain over the next several days.
Knoerr said right now, his fields are literally baking.
“If you go inside a corn field right now that’s five or six-feet high, the center of that corn field will probably be 130, 140 degrees,” Knoerr said.
Theresa Sisung said Knoerr is not alone. She is the field crops and advisory team specialist at Michigan Farm Bureau.
Sisung said right now, most crops are doing OK but time is running out.
“In the morning, we’re still getting some dews. But with the temperatures we’re looking at this week, I think we might see the end of some of that dew,” Sisung said.
Sisung said most farms are benefitting from the wet start we had to the growing season. She said most plants are able to get water deep below the soil.
“If you look at the drought monitor, we’re not considered in a drought or even considered abnormally dry across the state. And it’s because we have that sub-surface moisture still,” Sisung said.
With that said, Sisung believes we need to see some rain over the next couple of weeks.
As for Knoerr, he is not worried about any potential loss of yield from hot and dry weather just yet. While he would like to see some rain, what he would really like to see is mother nature turn down the thermostat just a little bit.
“Mid-80s is plenty of heat for the crops we’re growing. And get some nice timely rains, half-inch to an inch a week. And it can come on a Tuesday night. It doesn’t have to mess up everybody’s weekend,” Knoerr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.