A Detroit area venue is going back to its roots after a new partnership.
The DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston will now be known again as the Pine Knob Music Theatre. The name change comes as the 2022 summer concert season will mark the venue’s 50th anniversary, as the venue first opened on June 25, 1972 with a matinee performance by David Cassidy.
313 Presents entered multi-year corporate partnership agreements with United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health as Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre,” 313 Presents President Howard Handler said. “These two premier Michigan-based organizations share our passion for providing unparalleled service and understood the importance the Pine Knob brand resonates in our community and they embraced the opportunity to help bring it back to life in a new and exciting way. This is only the beginning as we look to our 50th anniversary and beyond to engage and bring the best in live entertainment and activation to our guests.”
As part of the rebranding, 313 Presents unveiled a new venue logo that pays homage to Pine Knob’s history.
Pine Knob has been ranked among the top amphitheaters in the world and features many of the nation’s top touring acts. The venue was ranked first in the world in Pollstar’s 2019 year-end rankings.
