DTE Energy is planning to buy three new wind parks in Michigan that are expected to help lower carbon emissions from the utility's operations.
The Detroit-based utility says Michigan's Public Service Commission has granted conditional approval for the proposed purchase.
Two of the wind parks are in mid-Michigan's Isabella County. They are expected to begin commercial operation next year. The third park will be in Delta County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Together, they are expected to increase DTE Energy's renewable energy portfolio by nearly 50%. The utility says the projects will offset nearly 890,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.
DTE Energy Chief Executive Jerry Norcia says investing in renewable energy is a key part of the utility's commitment to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.