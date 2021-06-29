A DTE line worker was killed after coming into contact with a live wire while working to restore power in Detroit on Tuesday. The man was fatally wounded.
The company is in the process of informing the victim’s family and colleagues and are asking for time to make the notifications.
“He was dedicated to doing his best to serve our customers, and to us he was a hero,” a statement from the company said. “Our 10,000 employees are grieving right now. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.