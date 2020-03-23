DTE Energy has announced it is suspending shutoffs for non-payment customers who are low income eligible through April 5, 2020. The timing could be extended depending on the impact the virus has on Michigan. Customers enrolled in the Senior Winter Protection Program also had their end dates automatically extended through May 3, 2020.
Customers who are impacted by COVID-19 — those with a sudden loss of income or medical condition — as well as vulnerable senior citizens, are encouraged to contact DTE at 1.800.477.4747 to determine eligibility for a payment assistance program.
Meantime, the energy giant also announced it is suspending all non-critical infrastructure and maintenance work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The energy giant said the move is to prioritize the health of employees, customers and communities during the outbreak.
"Today's decision to voluntarily suspend non-critical infrastructure and maintenance work will go a long way to support the health and safety of employees. DTE will continue to reliably deliver the electric and gas service our customers need as this pandemic runs its course," said Jerry Norcia, DTE president and CEO. “We will protect our employees who need to leave their homes to service our customers by ensuring they follow safe practices and utilize protective equipment. DTE is doing its part to mitigate further spread of COVID-19, which will help to protect our customers, communities and highly dedicated health care professionals.”
DTE says the work suspension will go unnoticed by most customers. Employees will continue to provide power outage restoration, gas leak and downed powerline response, overhead line work, and tree trimming operations. Customer service specialists will work remotely to help take calls.
