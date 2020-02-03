The federal government is now directing flights from China to selected airports and Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) is one of them.
According DTW officials, is one of 11 airports with enhanced screening that will help the Department of Homeland Security deal with passengers coming from China or have been to China in the last 14 days who have potentially come in contact with the coronavirus.
The 11 airports from various states, including New York, Hawaii, California, Texas and others, were chosen from their screening ability and capacity for quarantine if needed.
The goal is to contain the virus before it can spread to people in the United States.
“Our team at Detroit Metropolitan Airport is committed to assisting our federal partners in their efforts to protect the public from exposure to the coronavirus,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “Although airport staff does not conduct passenger screening, our emergency responders are prepared to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments with medical transportation and police escorts, when needed.
DTW started enhanced screening for the virus on January 28.
