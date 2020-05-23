As residents are cleaning out their homes in Thomas Township, officials have set up dumpsters to dispose of flood-damaged items.
Residents can go to Day Park, located at 700 S. River Road, as well as at Holy Spirit Church, located at 1035 N. River Road in Saginaw, to throw away flood-damaged items.
If residents go to Holy Spirit Church, they are asked to dump their items behind the church and not in the front parking lot.
The township added a special trash pickup day for flood zone properties on Saturday, June 6.
Bulky items and flood-damaged items can be thrown away on this day for residents who don’t have a way of taking them to the dumpsters.
Until June 6, residents are asked to keep their bulky or flood-damaged items by their homes.
