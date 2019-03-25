Durand business holds ceremony to mark rebuild

A business that took a direct hit from one of the four tornadoes nearly two weeks ago is planning a comeback.
Even though it was leveled, being down doesn't mean being out.
“I was devastated,” said Rodger Hathaway, who works at Great Lakes Fabrication and Marching in Durand.
A symbol of hope raised as tornado survivors put their lives back together.
The building was completely destroyed by mother nature.
“This is a very big part of my life,” Hathaway said. “I’ve been here for 37 years.”
Oddly enough Hathaway said the only thing unscathed from the twister was the flag pole.
That’s why the community came together to raise a new flag as the business begins to move forward.
Owner Tammy Marks said she is still shocked at all of this destruction.
“I had no idea the damage that could be done,” Marks said. “It’s nothing compared to when you hear about until you actually see with your own eyes.”
The tornado ripped off the roof, even parts of the walls but the owner said they will rebuild.
Marks said the flag represents her business and her employees resilience and ability to bounce back.
“Bigger, better, stronger, that’s what the future holds,” Marks said.
Just last week the flag was flying at the state capitol but now it has a new home, welcoming workers who are pitching in to help.
“It’s really good to see the flag back up in the air,” Hathaway said. “It survived. That’s fantastic.”
