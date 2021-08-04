Shiawassee County residents are calling for more resignations of those involved in the hazard pay process.
Durand resident Sara Pettit is fed up and demanding City Councilman Brian Boggs resign.
"I can't even say that I was disappointed or surprised, I was absolutely disgusted to be honest,” Pettit said.
Boggs is also the Shiawassee County Coordinator. He and commissioner Jeremy Root determined the distribution of the controversial COVID-19 hazard pay for the county.
They gave themselves $25,000 each.
Matthew Schaefer, Durand's Mayor Pro-Tem, supports Pettit.
"If we can't trust people to make decisions that are ethical and moral and legal on the county level, I have no idea why would we be able to trust him to do that on a local level,” Schaefer said.
He has called for Boggs to resign before. Pettit and Schaefer were both at the Sunday's packed Shiawassee County Board meeting and each of them got up and spoke.
"What Boggs did was not a misstep, it's a huge, huge mistake and it is morally wrong,” Pettit said.
While Boggs wouldn't speak with TV5 on camera, he did call back over the phone and via text.
He said his two jobs as County Coordinator and Durand City Councilmen are separate.
Boggs then called on Schaefer to resign due to his two jobs as a councilmen and volunteer firefighter.
Schaefer's responded by disagreeing.
"I spoke with the fire chief, councilmembers, the city attorney before I even ran for office. And beyond that, the precedent that he talks about explicitly says I'm allowed to be on city council," Schaefer said.
Boggs also said he is not Pettit's city representative, but Pettit said that doesn't matter. Pettit plans on starting a petition for Boggs' recall in November and get it on the ballot for May 2022.
