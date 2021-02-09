Midland residents and visitors will have a new way to get around the city.
On Monday night, the city council voted unanimously 5-0 to allow a company to establish an electronic scooter sharing system within city limits.
Midland is working with Bird Rides Inc. to bring these e-scooters to the city.
To use an e-scooter, riders will need to download the company’s app on a smartphone and create an account.
Then the rider will need to scan a URL code with their smartphone camera to unlock a scooter.
Riders will need to follow the Michigan Vehicle Code, meaning they need to treat the scooter similar to a bicycle on a street or sidewalk.
Bird Rides is planning to deploy 100 scooters initially, according to the city.
A contracted fleet manager will balance the sharing system daily and share the e-scooters daily, according to the city’s summary report.
