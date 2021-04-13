Residents and visitors in Saginaw will have a new way to get around the city.
The Saginaw City Council approved a memorandum of agreement with Bird Rides Inc. during a virtual meeting Monday night, April 12 to introduce an electric scooter sharing system.
Initially, there will be 100 scooters available with 40 to 60 units available at one time. Bird will subcontract with a local vendor to monitor, maintain, and continually stage the scooters.
Bird’s geo-fencing technology restricts the scooters with no-ride zones, no-parking zones, and reduced speed zones, including custom messaging for safe riding.
Riders can find the closest scooter near them and unlock it, after completing a safety tutorial, by using Bird’s mobile app. The initial cost to ride will be $1 to start, then it's 10 to 15 cents per minute after.
The city of Saginaw will work with Bird to figure out where the scooters will initially operate and could be rolled out by late May or April. These scooters will most likely be limited to downtown and Old Town Saginaw, according to the memorandum.
Bird also introduced e-scooters to Midland earlier this month after unanimous approval from the city council.
As I said about this Midland article; this is silly. In fact in this case sillier. No telling yet if it will succeed in Midland. Saginaw has abundant parking. The scooters don't have baskets or anything. So what is the point of these? If you were thinking people would do shopping downtown, are they supposed to juggle their items while steering? When you break down the cost per mile, these scooters are three times as expensive as gasoline. And you have to drive to downtown anyway, so why would someone park 8 blocks away and tide a scooter for additional cost when they can just park across the street from their destination? You can’t ride them over the bridges, so that “parking solution” is out too. There is also liability to consider too. Who gets sued when somebody falls off one or is some how injured? It’s absurd decisions like this that make me consider running for office in order to bring some common sense to the scene.
