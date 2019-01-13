Students will be soon required to use clear backpacks at a charter school in Flint.
Eagle’s Nest Academy made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 11 after a 10-year-old brought a gun to school.
Each student will be given a clear backpack and they are expected to utilize them starting Monday.
The academy is also asking parents to check their child’s possessions and coats before sending them to school.
Assemblies were held to talk directly with the students in 2nd through 6th grade about school safety.
Parents with children in kindergarten and 1st grade are asked to have a conversation with their child.
“We will continue to have assemblies about school safety and the idea that it is “ok to say”, specifically it’s ok to come and share information with the adults about things that could be harmful,” the school wrote on its Facebook page.
On Thursday morning, the 10-year-old boy told classmates he brought a gun to school. One of those students spoke up and school officials.
A different student took the gun from the 10-year-old and brought it to an administrator, police said.
The academy was put on lockdown and was shortly released at about 11:15 a.m.
The gun was confiscated and the 10-year-old was brought into custody.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he was charged with three crimes, including two felonies.
Investigators say it’s unclear who the 10-year-old stole the gun from.
