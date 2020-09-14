An Eagle Scout is using his skills to help dozens of animals in need.
“Well, I think we’re gonna have some happy dogs over here,” said Shawna Guiett, director of the Amazing Grace Animal Rescue.
The old saying promises every dog has his day, but that doesn’t include a bed. Though at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue these days, the dogs are sitting pretty on new beds.
They were lovingly constructed by Joseph Wittke, a member of Eagle Scout Troop 323 in Freeland.
He spent several hours constructing the 25 new dog beds.
“They’re similar to a bed which you can purchase, but these are beautiful. So he went to a lot of effort,” Guiett said. “The PVC that he used on the beds, he sanded the edges so there would be nothing rough against the dog.”
The beds were crafted with such quality that the cats are getting jealous.
“So he kinda chuckled. He said he’d have to come up with some padding for the cats,” Guiett said.
The rescue is always struggling to keep tails wagging. It takes a lot to feed, house, and take care of the health needs of the animals. Guiett said the extra help is always appreciated.
“Donations of kitty litter or cat food or kitten chow. All of those things have to be donated to help us continue to do what we’re doing,” Guiett said.
