Early Head Start education and childcare programs in Genesee County will be receiving millions of dollars in funding.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced $5,059,985 in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will go to the programs. That includes $2,171,852 for Genesee County and $2,888,133 for Genesee Intermediate School District.
The Early Head Start – Child Care Partnership (EHS-CCP) initiative promotes infant and toddler development through services that support education, health, and family well-being, Kildee said.
Local childcare centers handle the programming to offer full-day and full-year services. The programs include learning environments for infant-toddler care and education, provisions for diapers and formula, health and developmental screenings, physical and mental health support and family services.
“We need to invest programs like Early Head Start to make sure our children start on a strong path to success. Additionally, as we continue to recover from the pandemic, access to high-quality and affordable childcare is more important than ever,” Kildee said. “I am proud to announce these grants to fund Early Head Start education and childcare in Genesee County. I am grateful to the teachers, staff and volunteers who run these programs.”
