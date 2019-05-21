Fire officials say a medical office will likely have to be closed temporarily.
Fire broke out just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at Davita Dialysis, 1075 N.Ballenger Highway in Flint Township.
Investigators say the fire started in an electrical service closet and the exact cause is under investigation.
No one was inside when the fire started.
The building has water and smoke damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.