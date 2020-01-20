Firefighters were called to an early morning house fire in Saginaw.
Crews responded to 1316 State Street at around 1:15 on Jan. 20.
The firefighters closed the road at N. Mason Street while fighting the flames.
It’s unclear if anyone was inside at the time. The cause is also unclear.
