The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Officers were sent to the 2000 block of S. Dort Hwy in Flint on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 12:23 a.m. for a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a deceased 28-year-old man, Demarqule Marvell Goodlow, laying on the ground.
At this time police not have any information on a possible suspect.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Tpr. Jon Miller (810) 237-6922 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
