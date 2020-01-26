Voting is underway in Michigan's presidential primary more than a year after the option was greatly expanded through the passage of a ballot measure. But for many Democrats vying for the nomination remain focused - for now - on Iowa and other early states.
The 45-day window to cast absentee ballots began Saturday. And unlike in the past, people can vote early for any reason.
It is expected to lead to what the secretary of state's office called a "significant increase" in early voting, which already was on the rise before voters approved the 2018 constitutional amendment that allowed no-excuse absentee ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.