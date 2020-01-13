We're looking ahead to next weekend.
This is an OUTLOOK, NOT a FORECAST.
Long range model data along with ensemble models are all suggesting a storm system to move into Mid-Michigan by Friday night/Saturday.
As we know from last weekend, many variables such as a SLIGHT CHANGE in temperature or track of the storm can effect the outcome of the storm drastically.
In other words, it's WAY TO EARLY to talk specific details..
FOR NOW: Pay attention to the forecast over the next several days. Once we're able to obtain more upper air data, we can begin to gain more confidence in the details of this storm.
Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
