If you have a love for watching romantic comedies, here’s your chance to make some money out of it.
Dish Network is offering $2,000 for one lucky person to watch movies with their friends virtually. The winner will have to watch three movies with their best friends and complete a task sheet.
On top of working a dream job, Dish will send over a bag full of heart-shaped candies, snacks, a warm blanket, empowerment books, and more. The company said it will also give delivery dining credit for the host and their friends.
Applications are open from now until Feb. 26 at noon.
Anyone interested can find the application and more information on Dish’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.