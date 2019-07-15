A 33-year-old East Tawas man has been arrested in connection with possession of child sexually abusive materials.
Michigan State Police arrested Dane Russell Finley last week.
Investigators began looking at Finley when it was learned he was searching for and viewing images of sexually abusive images of children on the internet.
Finley was arraigned in 81st District Court on six counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Computer Crimes Unit of MSP encourages people to report suspected child sexual exploitation through the CyberTipLine by clicking here.
Parents are also encouraged to talk to their children about safe use of the internet as a way to combat cyber crimes. Contact MSP Computer Crimes Unit at 877-642-9237.
