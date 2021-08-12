An East Tawas man has been sentenced for causing a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in 2020.
In August of last year, Dohnovan Newcome was hit by Mark Elliot’s pickup while the 16-year-old was riding his bike Tawas Beach Road and U.S.-23. Newcome died at the hospital.
Elliot pleaded guilty to a moving violation causing death, a one-year misdemeanor. The Attorney General’s Office took over the case after a special prosecuting attorney was requested.
Local prosecutors recused themselves from the case because of familiarity with the defendant. Arenac County District Judge Ricahard Vollbach Jr. sentenced Elliot on Thursday morning to one year of probation and 90 days in jail.
The first ten days of jail will be served upfront, and the 35 days following will be on a GPS tether. The other 45 days will be forgiven if Elliot follows probation properly.
“No sentence will ever erase the pain Dohnovan’s family and friends continue to experience, though it is my hope this outcome brings a sense of closure and justice for his loved ones,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Elliot also received 20 hours of community service.
