Some Mid-Michigan residents celebrated Easter by stopping by at a local courthouse to get a holiday picture.
The Saginaw County Courthouse placed multiple Easter bunny statues on its front lawn.
Families flocked to the site to snap holiday memories.
For some, it’s an Easter tradition.
“My family together and we can share each other with pictures and photos and have memories together,” said Mariah Ruiz, a Saginaw resident.
Whether this is your time seeing the bunny statues or you visit them every year, just about everybody can agree that it’s a great sight to see on Easter Sunday.
“It’s a happy sight, it’s colorful, it’s a sign of spring and I can see my granddaughter out there hopping in between the bunnies,” said Patricia Lesher, a Saginaw resident.
