Eastern Michigan’s football and basketball coaches are set to take a 7% salary cut as the athletic department tries to deal with the budget impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletic director Scott Wetherbee announced the salary reductions, which will also apply to him and school President James Smith. Football coach Chris Creighton, men’s basketball coach Rob Murphy, and women’s basketball coach Fred Castro will be affected by the 7% cuts.
EMU also says approximately 70 coaches and staff will participate in the Work Share program offered through the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. They’ll have their work hours reduced by 40%.
The school says the Work Share program allows EMU to reduce work hours while allowing employees to obtain unemployment benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.