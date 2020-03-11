The United States Court for the Eastern District of Michigan announced measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in its five courthouses.
The courthouses are located in Port Huron, Flint, Bay City, Ann Arbor and Detroit.
Anyone entering the courthouses must advise court security officers before passing through if they have:
- Visited China, South Korea, Italy or Iran in the previous 14 days. The list may be updated based on further guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries within the previous 14 days
- Traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission;
- Been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency
- Been diagnosed with, or have had contact with, anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19
- A fever, cough or shortness of breath
Those attempting to enter in violation of anything on the list will be denied entry by a court security officer.
The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
