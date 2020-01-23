Eastern Michigan University will pay two female student athletes a combined $125,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the university of discrimination when it eliminated their softball and tennis teams in 2018.
Former EMU softball player Ariana Chretien will receive a $100,000 payment.
The remaining $25,000 will go to tennis player Marie Mayerova.
The pair sued the university in June 2018 after it decided to eliminate women's softball and tennis and men's wrestling and swimming and diving because of budget cuts.
The students argued that eliminating women's sports violated Title IX, which requires colleges to match the male and female athletic participation to the ratio of total enrollment.
