Eastern Michigan University is planning to hold in-person classes for the fall semester at the school’s Ypsilanti campus.
School officials announced that the campus’ reopening and the return of in-person learning for students will follow a “rigorous and systematic process” that will be guided by a team of medical, health faculty and administration experts and others.
The university’s Public Health Work Group is being led by College of Health and Human Services Dean Murali Nair.
Eastern Michigan shut down classes and campus operations in March as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s fall semester is scheduled to start Aug. 31.
“While some factors may not be in our control, we are planning for university operations to be held in person on campus this fall including, wherever possible, classroom instruction, housing, dining, and similar activities,” school President James Smith said.
