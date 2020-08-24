Eastern Michigan University has delayed move-in for students living in residence halls by three weeks.
The university announced on August 24 that residence hall move-in was scheduled to begin on August 27 but will now start on Sept. 17. Also, nearly all fall semester classes have been moved to an online format through Sept. 20, they begin on August 31.
The university said the decision follows an assessment by EMU’s Safe Return Steering Committee, the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, and the University’s Executive leadership team. Of central importance in the re-examination were the reopening of campuses across the country that have shown increased outbreaks of COVID-19 among students and challenges in limiting social gatherings and parties.
“From the outset of our planning process, we have stated that the health, safety and well-being of our campus community were paramount in our actions,” said James Smith, president of Eastern Michigan University. “We also made clear that we would evolve our planning in order to be responsive to the changing science, data, government directives and other critical information regarding COVID-19.
“The events of the last week at campuses across the region and nation demonstrate that despite the best efforts to keep students, employees and communities safe from transmission, the dangers of increasing the spread of the virus and the challenges of maintaining physical distance and safe behavior heading into Labor Day weekend remain quite serious.”
A small number of students, including some international students, and some student-athletes, who have already moved into residence halls are being allowed to stay if they want to. Students who made housing and dining deposits or payments will receive a full pro-rata credit of those deposits and payments for the time period between their original move-in day and their new move-in day.
In-person, on-campus courses were scheduled to make up approximately 20-25 percent of classes for the fall semester. Following the announcement, the University will transition most in-person classes to an online format for the start of the semester on August 31 through September 20.
