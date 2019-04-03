Beware the geese!
The Eastern Michigan University Police Department is warning students about a pair of aggressive geese.
Apparently, the geese are nesting in one of the parking lots, and when students approach they attack.
In fact, the department released video of an incident.
The department doesn’t say what kind of geese they are but are advising students to beware.
University spokesman Geoff Larcom says it's not out of the ordinary for geese to nest on campus at this time of year. He says several students have reported goose attacks, but no injuries have been reported.
