Parents of children on the autism spectrum are having a unique coronavirus experience.
The Stay-Home, Stay-Safe order being imposed is presenting them with an entirely different set of challenges than others.
Easterseals of Michigan wants these families to know they have resources to help. They want them to know they are not alone.
“People who have autism are people first. They struggle with some things just like everybody else does,” said Kristen Hjelmstad, with Easternseals of Michigan.
Like everyone else, they are struggling with Governor Whitmer’s executive order closing K-12 school buildings for the rest of the year, moving most students to online learning. It also moves children on the autism spectrum into what could be an uncomfortable transition of changed routines.
“The best thing to do for our kids is to really try and recreate school as much as possible without stressing our parents out too much,” Hjelmstad said.
Easternseals of Michigan is helping families with children on the spectrum with several online applied behavior resources. They feel parents will find the resources easy to implement at home, including Telehealth sessions.
“Which is connecting with our families via internet or even just sometimes phone calls to really make sure that we’re able to continue to provide as many services as possible to our families during this time,” Hjelmstad said.
Parents who are needing to build up their bag of tricks are pulling out all the stops for helping these special children navigate this new normal. They are working on improving their social skills while keeping them socially distanced from others at home.
“It’s really important to try and keep things as similar to how they are in the typical day-to-day world, as possible, but really these kids too. And so, I’m sure they want to have just as much fun as everybody else,” Hjlmstad said.
April is Autism Awareness Month which advocates like Hjlmstad feels should include the word acceptance.
