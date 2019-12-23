The Eastside Soup Kitchen in Saginaw is spreading the holiday spirit at their annual Christmas dinner.
“It’s a blessing, you know because you have people that don’t have family, people that don’t have food and this soup kitchen is a big help to the city of Saginaw,” said Joseph Jones.
The soup kitchen is bringing holiday cheer one meal at a time.
“Ham, rolls, green beans, sweet potatoes, two pieces of apple pie,” Jones said.
Jones is a Saginaw native. He said the full course meal not only filled his stomach but his heart as well.
“Everybody’s in a festive mood, the food has been good, no complaints,” Jones said.
Jones said it’s a meal that would have been a struggle to put together.
“Because if I didn’t, I would’ve been sitting at home. I would’ve just been sitting there trying to figure out what am I going to be putting together for a Christmas meal. Now I don’t have to, now I’m full,” Jones said.
One of the many missions of the Eastside Soup Kitchen is to help people like Joseph and other families to enjoy a delicious Christmas meal.
“Everybody enjoys Christmas time including people who don’t have much so we try to make it a very happy place for people to come,” said Pam Cole, interim director of Eastside Soup Kitchen.
The event has been ongoing for decades and it’s one that makes a difference for over 400 people in the community.
“Trying to instill joy and hope in people’s hearts and maybe give them a lift going into the new year,” Cole said.
The joy and hope were felt at every table and from every plate.
“It’s a beautiful thing and I love it,” Jones said. “You can tell that they put love into what they’re doing for the community for the people of Saginaw.”
