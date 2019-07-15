Downtown Midland is busy and booming with people of all ages for the Eat Great Food Festival.
“It’s wonderful, it’s a lot of fun and it’s nice to have something different to do,” said Jill Rechsteiner.
The event also featured live entertainment. It kicks off the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational week where more than 100 of the world’s best golfers will tee off at the Midland Country Club.
“We’ve been planning this for over two years, to see it come to fruition, to have this beautiful weather, this is what Michigan summer is all about,” said Chris Chandler, Executive Director of Dow GLBI.
More than 100 local flavors from regional restaurants, wineries, and breweries are being showcased.
There were also live demonstrations from a star-studded line-up of chefs.
The festival is a unique opportunity to not only prepare for the Great Lakes Bay Invitational week, but also to bring the community together and celebrate the diverse culinary talents and flavors of our area.
“We thought that in the Great Lakes Bay Region it would be really nice to focus on the local talent and unique flavors that we have here,” said Event Manager Alex Maga.
The Eat Great Food Festival continues Monday, July 15. Adult tickets are $40 each. Tickets for ages 13-20 are $20 each, and children 12 and under receive free admission.
