All public parks in Eaton Rapids have been closed after razor blades were found on playground equipment.
On Sept. 21, police were called to Howe Field after a group of people at the playground said they found several razor blades on and around the equipment. Police said some of the blades appeared to have been placed intentionally to cause harm.
The people recovered about 39 blades prior to police arriving, and officers and city staff found two more.
The witnesses report seeing four persons of interest that had been on the equipment, two males and two females, approximately 17-to-18-years-old.
Out of an abundance of caution, city workers checked other parts, and found additional blades on GAR Memorial Island. Those blades were found lying in the grass.
All public parks will be closed until they can be inspected.
The City of Eaton Rapids is offering a $1000.00 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Richard Dover at 517-663-8118 ext. 8532 or by email at rdover@cityofeatonrapids.com.
