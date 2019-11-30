Eastbound US-10 is reopen in Midland County.
It closed due to several crashes.
Midland County Central Dispatch sent an alert at 7:49 a.m. stating that the highway was closed at the Patrick Rd. overpass.
Officials were urging drivers to find an alternate route and travel safely.
We are unsure what caused the crashes. TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
