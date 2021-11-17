Eastbound US-10 at Mackinaw Rd, Exit 137, is closed due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported at 11:31 a.m., and all eastbound lanes of traffic are currently closed.
No word yet on the condition of those involved. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
