"We're probably there."
In a recession. That's the opinion of Chris Douglas.
He’s an associate professor of economics at University of Michigan Flint.
"Given the decline of the stock market, the decline in manufacturing activity, and also the decline in retail with bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, and really any retail establishments except the grocery stores closing, it's very likely that we're in a recession," Douglas said.
He believes how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out will determine if we find ourselves in a depression. He hopes our country can be like Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Places that have gotten the coronavirus under control rather quickly with life at those locations slowly returning to normal.
"But if we don't go that trajectory and we have to be locked down for an extended period of time,” he said. “Then I think things become much more dicey and we get closer to that depression. So, I think a lot of it hinges on just how severe this virus turns out to be and just how long we have to have everything locked down."
Douglas is adamant that our economy and the stock market will recover. When that happens is anyone's guess at this point.
"It's going to depend on how long it takes for this pandemic to end which is going to determine how quickly the economy recovers and things get back to normal," Douglas said.
