With prices rising across the country due to crippling supply chain issues, Michigan residents are dealing with worse inflation than Americans in other states.
"The overall inflation in Michigan is actually higher than the national average," said Tim Nash, economics and business professor at Northwood University.
He said higher prices for new and used cars, along with the increased cost of natural gas and home heating oil, are the reasons for higher overall inflation in Michigan.
It's no secret the consumer cost for many products is up, and Nash places most of the blame on the federal government injecting trillions of dollars into the economy over the last two years.
“So, if you have that much more money, that much more capital, chasing slightly more goods and services, prices have to go up," Nash said.
He thinks the sticker shock will continue.
"We're going to see it well into 2022. We're going to see prices go up. And I think that they'll only get higher here in the last couple of months of 2021,” Nash said.
Nash said what is happening now is comparable to the late '70s. Known as stagflation, the economy during the time was declining and the country experienced double-digit inflation.
"If this continues, we're going to have to see the economy go into recession in order to beat the inflation,” he said.
While Nash believes it will be a bumpy ride to lower prices, he said one thing that can make the road a little smoother is if the federal government reigns in its spending.
"We have 10.4 million unfilled jobs right now. We've got to let the economy work its way out of the problem rather than putting more money into the economy,” he said.
