The mayor of Ontario said the vehicles blocking trade between the United States and Canada need to move out of the way or they will be moved out of the way.
Ottawa has declared a state of emergency as leaders seek more authority to remove the so-called freedom convoy protesters who are blocking three major crossings.
A blockade at the Ambassador Bridge is in protest to Canada's COVID-19 restrictions for truckers and it's snarling the United States Economy and supply chain.
Dr. Timothy Nash from Northwood University said about 40,000 automobiles and trucks cross the bridge every day.
"They bring back and forth passengers and goods and services daily worth $360 million. Five to six days of completely stopping traffic, that would be almost a $2.5 billion company being shut down. That's a fortune 500 company," Nash said.
Nash said it is a hit not just to the U.S. economy, but straight to Michigan.
"It could be a $50-100 million hit directly to the Michigan economy in terms of bottom-line losses," Nash said.
Dr. Jason Miller from Michigan State's Eli Boad College of Business said the effects are spreading beyond the auto industry. The U.S. also imports things like aluminum and steel from Canada.
"If this were to persist for another multiple set of days or even let's say another week, you would start seeing sporadic shortages and issues for suppliers and companies in other sectors," Miller said.
A Canadian judge issued an injunction to the city of Windsor which would allow police to begin clearing protestors Friday evening.
Miller said it could be days until order is restored.
"If it would get cleared out by Monday, it's still going to take by probably almost the end of the week to start getting things completely situated and back to normal. So, we're still looking at probably another week in destruction even following the end of the protest," Miller said.
The longer it persists, the more it will cost the U.S. economy.
"Potentially a couple billion dollars in a week," Nash said.
