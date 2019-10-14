Worries continue to grow as the UAW's strike against General Motors is in its fifth week.
Analysts say the state of Michigan will lose more than $4 million in withholding taxes per week if the strike continues.
Many are now questioning what could happen if both parties can't come to an agreement and if the state or federal government could step in.
"There’s not much the state can do,” said Chris Douglas, associate professor of economics at the University of Michigan Flint. “Ultimately an agreement has to be reached between the two parties."
As the strike expands into its fifth week, he says there's not much the government can do to help.
"Perhaps the stave it off or to mediate but I don’t think that would be very beneficial,” he said. “Because when you’re talking about to private parties, there’s really nothing the state can do."
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilcrest says while Michigan's government is not intervening, the UAW strikers have the state’s full support.
'Well we are certainly supporting the workers here who are stepping up,” Gilcrest said. “They want to be respected and protected at work, we can that’s an important value. There’s been a lot of help given to the industry. And the industry is important we need that industry, it’s a back bone of our economy. We just really want everybody to come together."
Douglas says while both sides are taking a financial hit because of lost wages and the lack of production, he doesn't think GM will buckle quite yet in favor of their union employees because he says they have a lot of cars to sell.
"They probably had 90 to 100 days’ worth of inventory, so they could even sell cars even if production stops,” Douglas said. “So, I don’t think the company is going to start feeling the real hit until they just run out of cars to sell."
Douglas believes it could be another three months before there’s a resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.