A Michigan man was arrested after ecstasy heading to Michigan, from the Netherlands, was seized before making it to its destination.
Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT), Homeland Security Investigators (HIS), and others worked together to seize 51 tablets at Chicago O’Hare International Airport that were heading to northern Michigan.
Investigators said suspect Donald Fazenbaker, 48, from Mesick, may have used the dark web, and possibly cryptocurrencies to order the ecstasy from overseas into the United States over several years.
Fazenbaker was arraigned on two felony counts including conspiracy to deliver Ecstasy, and attempted possession of Ecstasy.
The case is still under investigation.
