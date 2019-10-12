A Mid-Michigan clothing store is celebrating 100 years of business.
Ed Rehmann & Sons has been a staple in the Chesaning community for three generations.
It was started by the grandfather of the family, who migrated to the country after World War I.
Food, drinks, and prizes were available for those who came out to celebrate.
The owner said the store is still in the community after 100 years because of its store values.
“The quality of the service and the dependability but you have to take care of your customer because it’s all about the customer and when you have quality products, people will come back and see you,” said Ric Rehmann, store owner.
Along with celebrating the business, the event hosted a special guest, the CEO of Stormy Kromer, a Michigan apparel brand.
