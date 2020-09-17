Rachel Rivard is having a good week. She's getting married on Saturday. And today she has access to a road from her home for the first time in nearly four months.
"We had to put mud boots on and actually walk across the riverbed,” she said. “It was about a quarter mile and literally uphill both ways."
Those tough treks are over now that the Edenville bridge is back open.
Edenville Township Supervisor Craig Gosen said Rivard was part of a group of residents essentially left on an island after the historic flood in May.
"For them this is a life saver,” he said. “They've gone through a tremendous hardship in the last four months."
Meanwhile Paul Ajegba, the director of the Michigan Department of Transportation, says reopening this bridge in four months is a result of relentless hard work by MDOT crews.
He's tells us he's happy for residents here.
"To know that they can now drive back and forth I think it's very refreshing and we are very thankful," Ajegba said.
Thursday we also got an update on other bridges in the area affected by the flooding.
MDOT tells us a temporary structure, that allows for traffic, could be in place at the M-30 bridge over the Tobacco River by the end of the year.
We've also learned that the Midland County Road Commission has received federal funding for a temporary repair on the Curtis Road bridge in Edenville. The goal is to have the bridge open by December.
And in Sanford, MDOT tells us the Saginaw Road bridge could also reopen by the end of this year.
But the waiting is over for Rivard. And she wants MDOT to know she really appreciates it.
“Thank you to everyone that worked on the bridge. It means so much to us," she said.
