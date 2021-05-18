One year ago, a day of rain showers quickly turned into a tragic night for thousands of mid-Michigan residents.
Alerts on phones began to blare, warning residents to immediately evacuate their homes due to flash flooding after the Sanford and the Edenville Dams both failed. The dam failures caused millions of gallons of water to wash away everything in its path.
After a year, mid-Michigan communities are continuing to come together to support one another and rise from the flood.
Edenville Township resident Jim Sperling talked about the progress that has been done on his home a year after flood waters damaged it.
"We're 90 percent recovered inside and we're zero percent on the basement yet," Sperling said.
Sperling lives a short distance downstream from the Edenville Dam. When it broke, it sent raging water through his backyard. Missing bark from trees is a reminder of the devastation that took place.
"Took out the windows. It took out the furniture. It took out numerous things. I can't even remember what's gone," Sperling said.
Now Sperling's home has a new kitchen, living room, bedroom, washer, and dryer just to name a few. He said his basement is a long way from being back to what it was, but he credits volunteers and people willing to give donations for this year's progress.
There was even a couple who dropped off dinner for Sperling and his wife Marge every week.
"There was a meal on Tuesday nights. You never knew what it was, but it was always good," Sperling said.
Sperling said he also dipped into his savings to try and make his house a home again. While he looks forward to more time by the water, he can't help but think of things that were swept away.
"Pictures. I've got tools from my dad and my stepdad I never could find them. I don't know where they're at and that's a heart tug," Sperling said.
Sperling will be the first to say there are many others that lost much more than he did. He hopes everyone can find the strength to carry on after such a life changing event.
"You have faith things will get better. It has to," Sperling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.