A 60-year-old registered nurse at McLaren-Flint died on Saturday after losing her battle to COVID-19.
“She came in COVID-free, but she left out with COVID,” said Sophia Staples, Santa Staples’s sister.
Santa Staples was a dedicated nurse who fought on the frontlines of the pandemic.
“The hardest part is not being there with her. The hardest part is not being able to say goodbye and not even knowing that this was going to happen,” Sophia Staples said.
Sophia Staples said he is heartbroken and shocked.
“I just knew she was going to come home. She’s a fighter. She’s our family rock,” she said.
Santa Staples had two families – her immediate one and the one composed of her coworkers at McLaren. Her coworkers hosted a vigil in her honor on Monday, Nov. 9.
“For 18 years, she was my neuro partner. 2:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m., it didn’t matter if there was an emergency craning, we were there,” said Tonya Olivares, Santa Staples’ coworker.
Olivares said some of the most important lessons she learned in her career came from Santa Staples.
“She taught me about being a patient advocate and speaking up when others wouldn’t,” Olivares said.
The vigil was a small way of saying thank you to someone who meant so much.
“We hope that wherever she is that she’s looking down on us and she sees the love that we have for her,” Olivares said.
“I just can’t imagine the next holiday without her. Just can’t imagine the next day without her. She meant everything to us,” Sophia Staples said.
